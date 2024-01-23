KL Rahul won’t keep wickets during Test series against England: Rahul Dravid

The India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that KL Rahul will be playing as a pure batter and not as a wicket-keeper during the ICC World Test Championship series against England at home.

According to the India Head Coach, the management has made it clear that Rahul won’t keep wickets for the five Tests at home and that the squad was named with two other wicket-keepers in it with this in mind.

Dhruv Jurel has earned a maiden call-up to the Test team for the series while KS Bharat is the other wicket-keeper in the squad.

Dravid added that the selection will be between the two other keepers for the wicket-keeping slot. India will be without Virat Kohli for the first two Tests, with Shubman Gill, Rahul (as a batter), Shreyas Iyer, and one of Bharat or Jurel expected to fill the gap.

The Test series begins on 25 January in Hyderabad, followed by subsequent matches in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.