Relishing 20 years of Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema! Celebs express their heartfelt wishes!

By Itishree Sethy
As much as Dunki is a special film for the audience, it’s indeed a special one for the director Rajkumar Hirani as it marks the completion of his 20 magnificent years in the entertainment industry. Having delivered films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, he is one of those few gems of a director who enjoys a 100% track record of superhit films. Rajkumar Hirani received unprecedented love and best wishes from his actors. In a video shared by the makers of Dunki, right from, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Taapsee Pannu expressed their love and poured in many praises for him while wishing him the best for his upcoming film Dunki.

