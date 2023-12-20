Relishing 20 years of Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema! Celebs express their heartfelt wishes!

As much as Dunki is a special film for the audience, it’s indeed a special one for the director Rajkumar Hirani as it marks the completion of his 20 magnificent years in the entertainment industry. Having delivered films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, he is one of those few gems of a director who enjoys a 100% track record of superhit films. Rajkumar Hirani received unprecedented love and best wishes from his actors. In a video shared by the makers of Dunki, right from, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Taapsee Pannu expressed their love and poured in many praises for him while wishing him the best for his upcoming film Dunki.

<>

Creating stories and winning hearts since 20 years! Here’s celebrating the magic and art of Rajkumar Hirani! ❤️✨ We’re ready to begin the 21st year with the journey of #Dunki#20YearsOfRajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/8ackTAQmU5 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 19, 2023

</>