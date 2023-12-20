Drones light up Dubai sky with Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose ahead of Dunki release

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his third film of the year, Dunki. On Tuesday, the Dunki promotions went up a notch as several drones lit up the sky in Dubai as they made the formations of Shah Rukh Khan’s name, his signature pose and an aeroplane. The Dunki trailer was also screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Pictures and videos from the Dunki drone event in Dubai are now online. Shah Rukh is currently in Dubai for the promotions and witnessed all in person, along with director Dunki Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Shah Rukh was spotted in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses.

Dunki features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani. It will hit theatres on Thursday.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.