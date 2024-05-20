Taking break from the Delhi schedule of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan cast his vote

Aamir Khan is one of the most celebrated names in today’s Owing to some of the greatest stories and extraordinary performances, he has cemented an unbreakable position across the globe. Despite being one of the biggest stars of the nation, Aamir Khan is someone who never fails to exercise his duty and responsibility towards the country. Through the ‘Paani Foundation’ and his show ‘Satyamev Jayate’, he has done numerous works for the welfare of society and the nation.

A recent example of it was witnessed when Aamir Khan, who was in Delhi to shoot for his Christmas 2024 release ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, took a break from his hectic schedule and returned to Mumbai to exercise his vote. It is well known that today marks voting day in Mumbai, and Aamir Khan, being a responsible citizen performed vote duty by taking a break from the shooting schedule.

In every voting year or election session, Aamir Khan has never failed to caste his vote and has also set an example by performing his duties sincerely.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who, under his Aamir Khan Productions, treated the audiences with the beautiful film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao, is currently shooting for ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, which is set for Christmas 2024 release.