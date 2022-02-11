BTS ‘Stay Alive’ Out Now!

Seoul: BTS’ member Suga and Junkook, released the first part of their new song Stay Alive on February 5, fans have been waiting to watch the entire song.

The song has been produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook. After the first part received love, Suga in his post on Weverse revealed that the ‘full version is even better and now fans are counting on days for the complete song release.

According to HYBE Entertainment, the full version of Stay Alive is available on all music-streaming platforms from February 11/12, 2022 at 2 pm KST.