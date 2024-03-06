15 injured OSRTC bus overturns on Ranipathar ghat in Odisha

Kandhamal: At least 15 persons, including women and children, were injured after an Odisha government bus turned turtle on Ranipathar ghat near Charichhak on Boudh and Kandhamal border.

The ill-fated OSRTC bus was en route to Angul from Phulbani when the mishap occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The injured were rescued by the passersby and fire services personnel. They were initially admitted to Charichhak Community Health Centre. But they were later shifted to Phulbani hospital.