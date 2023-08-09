Ranveer Singh In Don 3 Confirmed! First Look Out

Mumbai: With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger-than-life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. Yes, he has joined Don 3 in a titular role!

Dropping a two-minutes-long video teaser of the upcoming action thriller, Excel Entertainment has unveiled Ranveer’s first look as the underworld mafia boss as he stands inside an apartment in a hoodie and looks out at the skyline. We also hear Ranveer’s voice, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko, kya hai taqat meri phir dikhane ko, maut se khelna zindagi hai meri. Jeetna hi mera kaam hai,” as he sports distinctive shades, indulges in a cigarette and brandishes a revolver in classic Don fashion.

Ranveer also delivers the iconic dialogue audiences have come to associate with the character: “Gyarah mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun? Main hoon… Don.”