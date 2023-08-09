Orissa High Court Stays ASO Selection Process; Next Hearing On Sep 21

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday stayed the selection process of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO), the exam of which was conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The court stayed it against the order of a single bench. The court has posted the matter to September 21 for next hearing.

The Commission had earlier faced a contempt case as it didn’t adhere to the High Court order which had asked to publish merit list afresh.

The court had rejected the review and writ petitions over irregularities in the ASO recruitment exam while upholding its earlier order directing the publication of a fresh merit list. The Court had heard the review petition filed by the shortlisted candidates on July 13 but it had reserved its order.

The written examination to fill up 796 posts of Assistant Section Officers was conducted by the OPSC on August 27 last year and the results were published on November 7.