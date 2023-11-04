Ranveer Singh channels inner DJ at SRK’s birthday bash, dedicates song to Deepika

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 with the utmost pomp and show! The party took place in Mumbai and several celebs attended the bash, dressed in their glamorous bests.

While Deepika and Ranveer, undoubtedly, might have been one of the best-dressed couples, a viral video has the latter DJ-ing at SRK’s birthday party. He was seen alongside Mika Singh and played ‘Jawan’ songs. Ranveer also dedicated a song to Deepika.

Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ds5OGm579p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

[Video] Deepika Padukone dancing away at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash💃pic.twitter.com/O9ofqLQbUu — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

The star-studded birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan witnessed who’s who from the film world, all gathered together for a grand party. It was attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, ‘Dunki’ maker Rajkumar Hirani and his wife, Shaheen Bhatt, Atlee, MS Dhoni, and others.