Clearance operation at Pakistan Air Force base concluded, nine militants killed: Reports cites Pakistan military

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army has ended the clearance operation at the Pakistan Air Force and at least nine militants have been killed, news agency Reuters reported.

The development comes on the heels of a series of incidents that left at least 17 soldiers martyred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They include a militant attack in Gwadar, a remote-controlled bomb explosion in Dera Ismail Khan and a security operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat. A fourth incident, another remote-controlled blast in Dl Khan, had left five people dead and at least 24 injured, including police officials.

In a statement issued in the morning, the Inter-Services Public Relations had said the attack on the air base had been foiled, with three terrorists “neutralised” and three others “cornered/isolated”.

In an afternoon update, the military confirmed that the “combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell”.

It added that the operation was launched to “eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning”.

The ISPR further said that no damage had been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the attack.

“The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s armed forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat,” the statement asserted.

In the earlier statement, it said that “some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred” during the attack and that it had launched a “comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation” to clear the area of terrorists.

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly emerged militant group that is an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility in a statement to media.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the PAF has “once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali”.

“Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve,” he added.