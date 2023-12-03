Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal becomes 2nd fastest Rs 100 crore Hindi film of all time

Mumbai: Surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Animal has become the second-fastest film in Hindi to breach the ₹100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal’s Hindi version collected ₹113.12 crore nett in India in the first two days beating Shah Rukh’s Jawan which made ₹111.73 crore nett in Hindi in the same time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s other blockbuster of 2023, Pathaan, continues to maintain its first position with a Hindi total of ₹123 crore nett in India within the same 2-day timeframe. Joining Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (number two) and Shah Rukh’s Jawan (number three) in the top five fastest ₹100 crore films in Hindi are Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Both the films also took two days each to cross the ₹100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. Tiger 3, which was released on Diwali 2023, is fourth on the list with ₹101 crore nett in two days, while the Hindi version of Kannada actor Yash’s KGF sequel, which was released in 2022, is fifth with ₹100.74 crore nett in two days.