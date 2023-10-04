Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online betting app case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahadev online betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor is asked to be present in front of the agency on 6 October. The case pertains to a money laundering probe against the founders of the Mahadev betting app case- Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Earlier, the ED seized ₹417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in the money laundering probe.

Kapoor has been a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has reportedly received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.

Several top-notch celebrities including Bollywood actors, singers and comedians, are under the scanner of the probe agency for participating in the lavish wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-promoter of the online betting app, in Dubai. Agency sources said some of the celebrities are likely to be summoned as witnesses in the money laundering case against the platform.

The central investigating agency carried out searches in several cities including Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in relation to the alleged money laundering networks connected with the Mahadev Online Book App, a betting platform headquartered in the UAE.

According to the case, large scale hawala operations are allegedly being done using the platform to siphon off proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts.

“Chandrakar and MOB platform’s other promoter Ravi Uppal have created an empire for themselves in the UAE. The sudden and illegal riches are being openly flaunted by them,” ED sources said.

The promoter of the platform allegedly spent ₹200 crore on the wedding and the agency is trying to trace the money trail to establish the end-beneficiaries, according to sources.