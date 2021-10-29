Rajkummar Rao Starrer ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ Now Streaming On Hotstar: Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s starrer film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya and Manu Rishi Chadha playing pivotal parts.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jain. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya. The makers took Twitter made the announcement of its digital debut. Have a look:

Here’s How to Watch Hum Do Hamare Do Online On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Friends, if you already have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. And you want to watch Hum Do Hamare Do full movie. So let me tell you that by following the steps given below, you can watch Hum Do Hamare Do movie online.

Step 1: First of all you have to open Hotstar App or Website on your mobile or PC.

Step 2: Now you have to log in to Hotstar with your mobile number or email.

Step 3: Now you will see the banner of Hum Do Hamare Do on the top of Hotstar, click on it.

Step 4: Now you will see the "Watch Movie" button, click on it.

Step 5: Now Hum Do Hamare Do movie will be played online. and you can easily watch the movie.

Watch Hum Do Hamare Do Without Subscription In India, Follow These Steps

If you do not have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. And you want to see Hum Do Hamare Do Movie for Free. For this, you just have to follow the steps given below carefully. Thereafter, you will be able to easily watch Hum Do Hamare Do Free online.