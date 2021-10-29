Gati Shakti Express: India’s Superfast Railways To Connect Delhi-Patna Soon

New Delhi: For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Indian Railways is going to introduce a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train having the composition of 20 new 3 AC Economy coaches.

Train No. 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Jn. Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 p.m. on 29.10.2021, 31.10.2021, 02.11.2021, 05.11.2021 & 07.11.2021 to arrive at Patna Jn. at 03.45 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01683 Patna Jn.- Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Jn. at 05.45 p.m. on 30.10.2021, 01.11.2021, 03.11.2021, 06.11.2021 & 08.11.2021 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.50 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Jn. & Danapur stations enroute in both the directions.