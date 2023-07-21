Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha Sacked For Attacking Own Govt Over Women Safety 

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor on Friday accepted with immediate effect the recommendation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to sack state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha from the state cabinet, Raj Bhawan informed, as per news agency ANI.

This comes after Gudha criticised the Congress government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. He questioned his own government’s work in tackling the crimes against women, even as his colleagues slammed the Manipur violence.

During the discussion on the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Bill 2023 in the state Assembly, Congress MLAs waved placards over the Manipur violence, but the protest did not go down well with Gudha, who demanded accountability from his own government on crimes inflicted against women.

“The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect,” Gudha said in the state assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore criticised the state government saying Rajasthan tops the chart of crimes against women. Cabinet minister Rajendra Gudha himself is stating the reality of atrocities being done on sisters and daughters in Rajasthan. According to Article 164(2) of the Constitution, the cabinet works on the basis of collective responsibility, and the state of a minister is considered to be that of the entire cabinet, Rathore later tweeted.