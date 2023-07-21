Odisha approves Rs 500 cr proposal to implement price support scheme for oilseeds, pulses procurement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved a provision of Rs 500 crore for implementation of price support Scheme (PSS) by the state Cooperative Marketing Federation for procurement of oilseeds and pulses on behalf of NAFED.

Odisha Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the five years scheme from 2023-24 to 2027-28 is introduced with an objective to support more than 1,500 PACS, LAMPS/RMCs/FPOs/ WSHGs reaching around one lakh farmers in the next five year to support the beneficiaries and will prevent distress sale.

The Price Support scheme is introduced to diversify agriculture production to make the economy more competitive and bring more wealth and prosperity to farmers.

The interest-free loan would be sanctioned by the Cooperation Department and shall be released by RCS to the state agency OSCMF (MARKFED).

The fund released to MARKFED will be kept in ESCROW Account and shall be utilised only for the procurement of oilseeds and pulses within Odisha. It will be refunded by the agency to the government within a stipulated period.