Railway Minister Reviews Progress Of Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Railway Station Redevelopment

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today visited the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Railway stations and reviewed the progress of the ongoing infrastructural works for the redevelopment of these stations as a world-class station. Vaishnaw expressed his happiness over the progress of the construction work.

Before this, Vaishnaw inspected the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar railway section reviewed the Safety and traffic facilities and took stock of the ongoing infrastructure works in the Railway Section. During the inspection, he advised railway officials to timely complete the infrastructure-related projects and passenger amenities works.

Vaishnaw also visited the Maniabandha handloom product stall during his visit to Cuttack Railway station. The One Station One Product stall at Cuttack Railway station is showcased with the handloom products of Maniabandha Village of Cuttack District.

It may be noted that during his recent last visit to Odisha, Vaishnaw assured the local weavers of the opening of a Maniabandha stall at Cuttack station under the “One Station One Product” initiative.