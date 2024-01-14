Krushi Odisha 2024 concludes: Governor advises Women SHGs to focus on packaging & marketing

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Odisha in association with FICCI concludes Krushi Odisha 2024 at Janata Maidan here on Sunday.

Governor Raghubar Das, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, exhorted the women farmers to use modern machinery and technology and asked the Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to focus on better packaging and marketing of their produce. He said the development of rural areas will accelerate the development of the country and Odisha will become a prosperous state by 2047.

He said the development of any country is not possible without the involvement of women. The contribution of the women of our country is unparalleled all over the world. More and more women farmers are engaged in agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, etc. Productivity has increased due to the increased emphasis on the agriculture sector. That is why the state government is getting the Krushi Karman Award. It is a matter of pride and pride for the people of the state and the state,” he said.

The women farmers, who have been deprived of all government benefits because they don’t own land, have contributed immensely to the development of the sector. In tribal areas, the contribution of women is much higher than that of men. Governor Das said they could raise a family.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “The Krushi Machinery Fair will be organized at the block level in the coming days. Earlier, the fair organized at the sub-division level has been very successful. About Rs 1,400 crore of agricultural machinery transactions have been done and subsidies worth Rs 500 crore have been given. The state government is focusing on giving money to farmers, generating employment and increasing production.

Minister for Water Resources, Commerce and Transport, Smt. Tukuni Sahu said that farming cannot be done without water. Therefore, the emphasis is on coordination between the Water Resources Department and the Department of Agriculture. While the state government is giving priority to the upliftment of women, various schemes have been formulated for them. Efforts are being made to ensure their contribution in every field like men. At the sub-division level, agricultural machinery fairs are being organized and they are brought closer to the farmers, while efforts are being made to make them available at affordable prices by providing a 70 per cent subsidy on the machinery. ’’

Dr Arbinda Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, delivered the welcome address and said, “The contribution of women is necessary for the continuous transformation of the agriculture sector. The progress of this sector is impossible without their contribution. The government has introduced various schemes keeping in mind the women farmers. The State Government is committed to improving their prosperity and dignity. ’’

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with premier institutions in various fields ranging from training of Women farmers to increasing their income.

Krushi Odisha 2024 was inaugurated last Friday (December 12, 2024) under the theme “Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Agriculture”. Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme and an exhibition on various agricultural machinery and technologies. Around 5,000 women farmers, 2,000 women self-help group members, Agri-entrepreneurs, agronomists and other stakeholders from all over the state participated in the event.

17 technical sessions were held in collaboration with various departments of the State Government, Central Government, ICAR Institutions, CGIAR Institutions, NON-Governmental Organizations, Farmer-Scientist Discussions, Seminars, Kisan Suvidha Kendras, Experience-Learning Centres, Display of Agricultural Machinery, and Exhibition Stalls on Agricultural Produce, Women Farmers and Women Self Help Groups.

To make Krushi Odisha 2024 an even more interesting quiz and lecture, experimental water sports, local farmer songs, stories, postcard exchange, Kisan Suvidha Kendra and an experimental learning centre were set up.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director, of Agriculture & Food Production proposed the vote of thanks.