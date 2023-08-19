Rahul Gandhi’s Bike Ride To Pangong Lake During Ladakh Visit; Check Out Pics

Ladakh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a bike ride to Pangong Lake during his to Ladakh on Saturday. It is the first visit of Congress scion to Ladakh since the abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share photos of his bike ride along with a caption that said, “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

The Congress party also shared photos of Gandhi in Ladakh on X and wrote, “Upwards and onwards – Unstoppable!”

According to the reports, Gandhi will be staying at a tourist camp near Pangong Lake overnight.

On Friday, Tsering Namgyal, Congress’ Leh district spokesperson and leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh reportedly said, “He hasn’t been to Pangong lake and wanted to see it and spend some quality time.”

Since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370, this is Gandhi’s first visit to Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi was given a warm welcome by the Congress party leaders and workers at the Leh airport on Thursday. At the event in Leh on Friday, he met with young people.

Rahul Gandhi while interacting during the event on Friday, reportedly said, “India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move… The way you put Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements… Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key pots of institutional structure.”

Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Ladakh was extended by six more days on Friday.