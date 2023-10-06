Rahul Dravid provides update on Shubman Gill’s availability for India’s WC Opener Against Australia

India coach Rahul Dravid has revealed star opener Shubman Gill is some chance of taking on Australia in his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opener against Australia.

Gill has been battling an illness ahead of India’s clash against the Aussies in Chennai on Sunday, but Dravid said the 24-year-old is yet to be ruled out of the contest. “He’s certainly feeling better today,” Dravid said on Friday.

“The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today.”

Pressed further on whether the star opener would take on Australia, Dravid said the right-hander was still in contention to play.

“Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet,” Dravid said.

“We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow.”

If Gill is ruled out of the clash with Australian then fellow youngster Ishan Kishan may partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the India order, while experienced batter KL Rahul is another option.