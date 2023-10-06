Pakistan begin ODI World Cup campaign with 81-run victory over Netherlands

Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs in the second clash of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on 6 October in Hyderabad.

In the first innings, Pakistan were all out for 286 in 49 overs. Hyderabad bore witness to a brilliant display from the Pakistan bowling attack in the second half of the Netherlands innings.

While the Dutch were still pretty much in their pursuit of 287 for victory until the 23rd over, the Men in Green struck at regular intervals thereafter to take the game away from them.

Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, with his 3/43, while Hasan Ali picked up two wickets of his own.

A clinical display with the ball helped Pakistan to a big win against the Netherlands in their opening CWC23 encounter.

Saud Shakeel’s quickfire 68 helped Pakistan overcome Netherlands for which he was adjudged Player of the Match.

Pakistan Playing XIs: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Netherlands Playing XIs: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’ Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren