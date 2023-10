Cuttack: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court, Salipur has issued summon to BJD MLA Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case.

The Salipur JMFC Court issued the order for issue of summon to accused Pratap Jena through special messenger on September 29 following a deposit of Rs 750 towards special messenger fees and requisites by the complainant.

The Court has posted the next date for a hearing on the matter to 31st October.