Puri Youth Beaten To Death Over Past Enmity; 2 Detained, Another On The Run

Puri: A youth was brutally beaten to death with an iron pipe at Jatiababaji Street under Kumbharapara police station in Puri town on Wednesday evening.

The deceased youth has been identified as Ladu Nayak of Narendrakona Gopbandhu Colony.

The young man has been hit in the head and GI pipe. He was immediately admitted to Sadar General Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gangadhar Nayak and his two sons Sachi Nayak and Sundan Nayak, who happen to be the neighbours of the deceased Ladu Nayak, carried out the attack. Gangadhar and Sundan Naik have been detained by the police after the murder. Police are still on the hunt to arrest the other accused, Shachi Nayak.

In the meanwhile, Kumbharapara police have started an investigation and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem.

Puri City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu informed that the murder was the fallout of the previous enmity between the accused person and the victim.