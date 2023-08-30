President Murmu To Visit Chhattisgarh From Aug 31 To Sept 1
New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh from August 31 to September 1, 2023.
On August 31, 2023, the President will grace the state-level launch of the theme of the year “The Year of Positive Change” of Brahma Kumaris at Raipur.
On September 1, 2023, the President will grace the 10th convocation of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya at Bilaspur. On the same day, she will also interact with the members of PVTGs of Chhattisgarh at Raj Bhavan, Raipur.
