Puri Srimandir’s Nata Mandap Repair To Start Friday

Puri: The repair work of Nata Mandap in Puri Srimandir will begin from tomorrow, informed chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das on Thursday.

In compliance with the direction of the Orissa High Court to start the restoration of the Shree Jagannath Temple’s Nata Mandap, the repair works will be carried out from Friday.

A meeting with the ASI officials was held in the office of the temple under the chairmanship of the SJTA Chief before the commencement of the repair work. From Friday, ASI will carry out statutory repairs to the Nata Mandap and an NOC has been issued by the Srimandir administration in this regard.

In the initial phase, iron structures will be tied to the Nata Mandap. Then a special technical team of ASI will check the cracked beams. After the inspection, the ASI will repair the beam, informed Ranjan Kumar Das, chief administrator of SJTA.

Preparations have been made for staging by tying iron bars under the beams. Even though the temple is crowded with devotees for the holy month of Kartika, the work will be done accordingly. After the meeting, the SJTA chief administrator informed that the temple commander had been given the responsibility to decide when the work would be done. The restoration works of Nata Mandap will be taken up after the report of the ASI expert team on 24th November.

On the other hand, the work for Ratna Palanka of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will also start on Friday. The SJTA chief informed that three new Ratna Palankas will be made of Burmatic wood. Apart from this, the ivory in Ratna Palanka will also be repaired.

On the other hand, there was also a discussion on banning the consumption of paan and gutkha in the temple premises. According to SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, Srimandir is a holy place and no employee of the temple or the SJTA office will be allowed to consume paan or gutkha inside the temple and awareness is being created about this.

From the New Year 2024, the rule of wearing modest clothes to the temple and the rule of banning the consumption of gutkha and paan will also strictly come into force.

Action will be taken against any devotee caught chewing paan or gutkha inside the temple. Similarly, if any employee is caught consuming gutkha or paan in the temple office, strict action will be taken against him.

Similarly, a discussion was held in the meeting to ensure the darshan of the Holy Trinity for Divyang devotees. Divyang devotees will be taken in wheelchairs from Shree Jagannath Reception Center to North Gate and they can have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities from Jaya Vijay gate. From 10 am to 11 am and in the evening, Divyang devotees can have the darshan and they can also register online.