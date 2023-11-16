5T Chairman
State

20 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman at Naveen Niwas

By Pragativadi News Service
0

Bhubaneswar: Various service associations, about 20, public and private organisations of the State today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the elevation to cabinet rank.

Expressing happiness over his new responsibilities as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that they are amazed by the kind of hard work and the pace at which he is working to realise the vision of the Chief Minister. ‘We have absolute confidence in you and will support you in this endeavour’, they added.

Thanking the organisation members, the 5T Chairman said that Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is making remarkable progress in various fields. He said that we will work together to serve the people of Odisha and realise the vision of the Chief Minister.

The Organisations which met the chairman are:-

  1. Shri Jyotindra Nath Mitra,  MLA, Khurdha along with local people
  2. Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Ganjam Zone led by President Mamata Bisoi
  3. Special Development Council Chairpersons
  4. WODC Members
  5. Odisha Sadak Paribahan Sramika Mahasangha
  6. All Utkal Primary Teachers Federation
  7. All Odisha Asha Karmi Samukhya
  8. Nikhila Odisha Paika Mahasangha
  9. The Odisha State Non-Gazetted Officers’ Coordination Committee
  10. East Odisha Industrial Development Council
  11. All Odisha  ICDS Graduate Contractual Lady Supervisor Association
  12. Odisha Vocational Teachers’ Association
  13. All Odisha Ayush Assistant Employees Association
  14. Non-Government Aided and Un-Aided Colleges Teaching & Non-Teaching (+2 & +3) EmployeesAssociation, Odisha
  15. Odisha Government Homoeopathy Services Association
  16. Odisha Govt. Ayurvedic Physicians’ Association {OGAPA)
  17. Odisha Jogana Sahayaka Sangha
  18. All Odisha  Laboratory Assistant Association
  19. BOA Employees Welfare Association
  20. Periodical Editors  & Publisher’s Association
Pragativadi News Service 29221 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking