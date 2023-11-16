20 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman at Naveen Niwas
Bhubaneswar: Various service associations, about 20, public and private organisations of the State today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the elevation to cabinet rank.
Expressing happiness over his new responsibilities as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that they are amazed by the kind of hard work and the pace at which he is working to realise the vision of the Chief Minister. ‘We have absolute confidence in you and will support you in this endeavour’, they added.
Thanking the organisation members, the 5T Chairman said that Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is making remarkable progress in various fields. He said that we will work together to serve the people of Odisha and realise the vision of the Chief Minister.
The Organisations which met the chairman are:-
- Shri Jyotindra Nath Mitra, MLA, Khurdha along with local people
- Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Ganjam Zone led by President Mamata Bisoi
- Special Development Council Chairpersons
- WODC Members
- Odisha Sadak Paribahan Sramika Mahasangha
- All Utkal Primary Teachers Federation
- All Odisha Asha Karmi Samukhya
- Nikhila Odisha Paika Mahasangha
- The Odisha State Non-Gazetted Officers’ Coordination Committee
- East Odisha Industrial Development Council
- All Odisha ICDS Graduate Contractual Lady Supervisor Association
- Odisha Vocational Teachers’ Association
- All Odisha Ayush Assistant Employees Association
- Non-Government Aided and Un-Aided Colleges Teaching & Non-Teaching (+2 & +3) EmployeesAssociation, Odisha
- Odisha Government Homoeopathy Services Association
- Odisha Govt. Ayurvedic Physicians’ Association {OGAPA)
- Odisha Jogana Sahayaka Sangha
- All Odisha Laboratory Assistant Association
- BOA Employees Welfare Association
- Periodical Editors & Publisher’s Association
Comments are closed.