Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away

New Delhi: UK-based Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri, also known as a Bhangra star with hit songs like O Chan Mere Makhna, Pao Bhangra, has passed away. He was 63.

According to reports, the singer was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 due to heart issues.

After triple bypass surgeries, he went into coma after suffering brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, he was reportedly discharged and was on the road to recovery, but could not survive.

Artistes from the Punjabi industry like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Neeru Bajwa and Gurdas Maan have offered their condolences on the death of the singer.