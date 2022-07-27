Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Atlanta Open Singles With Knee Problem

Atlanta, GA: Australian Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Atlanta Open singles draw with a left-knee problem on Tuesday.

The world no.47, who won the Atlanta tournament in 2016, was set to play German Peter Gojowczyk in the first round.

“First of all, I just want to say I’m extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight,” Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, said on court.

“I’ve won this tournament once and I’m playing probably some of the best tennis of my career. All I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show, but I’m unable to give my best performance today.

“I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi (Kokkinakis) this week.”

Dealing with a left knee injury, Kyrgios also said he may still be available to continue in the doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios, who won this year’s Australian Open doubles with compatriot Kokkinakis, has progressed to the quarter-finals of the doubles in Atlanta.