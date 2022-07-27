Accused Who Escaped From Police Custody In Koraput, Nabbed

Koraput: A murder accused, who escaped from police custody of Sadar police station, was nabbed again.

The accused Parshu Paraja managed to escape from police custody on Tuesday.

According to reports, Paraja was arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a minor boy in Kota village. However, he managed to escape from police custody.

Following this, police launched a manhunt to nab Paraja. After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to nab Paraja from a forest located near the police station.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.