Provocative and Myopic: Pakistan on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Remark

New Delhi: Pakistan reacted to Defence Minister Rajanath Singh’s recent remarks which implied the Indian government wouldn’t hesitate to eliminate terrorists even if they flew to Pakistan after spreading terror on the country’s soil.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry released a statement citing Rajnath Singh’s remarks as “provocative” and “myopic”. It also added that such irresponsible statements are against regional peace and any constructive engagement in the long term.

Earlier British newspaper The Guardian in its report alleged that India has conducted multiple targeted assassinations in Pakistan. The foreign daily claimed that Indian agencies hired mercenaries to eliminate 20 Pakistan-based terrorists, who were on India’s ‘most wanted’ list. The central government has dismissed the claims stating them “false and malicious anti-India propaganda.”

Upon being asked about the report, Defence Minister Singh said, “If any terrorist tries to disturb the country’s peace, we will give a befitting reply. If they (terrorists) run back to Pakistan, We will go there and kill them.” Singh also added that India has shown enough power as a result “Pakistan is also starting to understand that”.

Singh further asserted, “India has never attacked any country or tried to capture their territory. But if anyone threatens India or its peace, they will not be spared”. The Ministry of External Affairs also clarified that targeted killings in other countries are “not the policy of the Government of India”.