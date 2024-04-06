Debrigarh Ecotourism Generates Rs 3.5 Cr Revenue With 70K Tourist Footfall This FY

Sambalpur: Debrigarh Ecotourism has achieved visionary economic revenue of Rs.3.45 Crore (approx 3.5 Crore) during this financial year (1st April’23 to 31st March’24) with 70,000 tourist footfall – highest revenue in Odisha.

Tourist composition: 50 % of tourists are from Odisha, 20% from West Bengal, 30% from other 15 states of India and foreigners from Europe, the US, the UK, and Australia. Debrigarh’s turning tourism hub has not only contributed immensely to conservation but also has contributed to the economic & social development of local forest-dependent communities around Debrigarh by providing them employment around the year.

Promising revenue is a result of the hard work and commitment of 87 families managing 14-night stay cottages, Safari, cruises, trekking, hiking, kayaking, bird watching, library, food services, souvenir shop and also protecting serenity of grasslands/saltlicks/ resting zones of animals etc inside tourism zone scientifically for easy sighting of animals in this area as it adds to their livelihood. This has resulted in the guaranteed sighting of Bisons/ Sambars/Deer/ Wildboar/ peacocks/bears in large herds by all visitors. This again has contributed to maximizing Leopard spotting in tourism areas by 95% of tourists this year.

Reduced hunting (employment to community members & hardcore poachers) & zero biotic pressure (relocation of all villages and now no human habitations inside Sanctuary) have contributed to maximizing making Debrigarh the “topmost” visited Wildlife area in Odisha.

Climate-friendly Debrigarh: From 1st April’24 onwards Debrigarh authorities have declared the whole Debrigarh Sanctuary free from “single use of plastic ” along with it the tourism zone, Night stay facilities in nature camp, safari zone, entry gate and all other amenities also have been declared plastic free – All 48 protection establishments inside Debrigarh have been made eco-friendly. 150 squads and frontline staff staying inside Sanctuary have been provided with sufficient jute bags of different sizes for their daily use, unbreakable glass water bottles, storage bins etc to avoid inconvenience and to make their life easy. Though for long they have been in the habit of using plastic (lightweight, easily available, easy to carry), all protection assistants have come together to forbid single use of plastic for all time to come. Earthen dustbins with the branding “Plastic free Camp” are placed in all establishments.

Plastic-free tourism zone: all 87 community members managing Ecotourism facilities have been trained for the use of automated machines for cleaning, sufficient aqua guards in many water points, unbreakable glass bottles & other accessories for regular use, use of brass articles have also been initiated from April to upscale Community Ecotourism, use of confiscated paper accessories, carriers for carriage & storage facilities have been made for convenience at all levels. One “standard operating procedure (SOP)” is being followed for the sustainable practice of “Zero plastic” & “Zero trash”. Sufficient steps are being adhered to by Safdriandand rs, eco guides at entry gates to safeguard the valuables of tourists and make substitutes available to them safeguarding time.

Communities together have embraced the “no plastic ” policy and sufficient signage has been provided to aware visitors of the harmful effects of plastic bottles.

Due to large-scale village relocation & aggressive grassland management, the density of animals & also baby animals have become healthy in the sanctuary resulting in more animal presence in periphery areas like The tourism Zone which also has a reservoir all along. Hence making the tourism zone climate-friendly, without any litter is of utmost importance for long-term management of wildlife habitat. During Safari, Cruise trekking/Hiking etc tourists are accompanied by trained Ecoguides who have taken responsibility for “Zero Trash ” in Debrigarh.

Two women Ecoguides of the neighbouring village have also joined and will help implement a zero plastic policy by motivating tourists without any inconvenience to any visitors.

Guaranteed animal sightings: Bison, sambar, deer, wild boar, peacock, and langur. Leopard & bear sighting chances are fair.

Guaranteed Bird sightings: Yellow-billed Ducks, Black Ibis, Glossy Ibis, Gulls, Pratincoles, Terns, Moorhens, Open billed Stork, 4varietiesy of Herons.

Last year revenue was Rs 2.5 Crore & footfall 30,000. This year Rs 3.5 Crore i.e 1 crore more than last year. Community Ecotourism model in Odisha – 100% of revenue is utilised for the salary of community members working round the year, maintenance of ecotourism/rooms/safari vehicles/boats, fuel charges, fooding of tourists etc.