Police Seize Rs 55.20 Lakh Cash from Car in Sonepur

Sonepur: Days before the commencement of simultaneous elections in Odisha, Police Saturday seized about Rs 55.20 lakh cash from a car at Binika College Street in Sonepur district.

According to a preliminary investigation, six people, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were en route to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the car when the police team recovered the cash at Binika during a motor vehicle inspection, the police said.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and the destination of the cash and other people involved in the movement of unaccounted and bulk cash amounts, the police added.