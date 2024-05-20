Jaya Badiga Becomes first Judge in California from Southern India States

Jaya Badiya, an Indian-origin woman, has been appointed as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court, making her the first Judge in California from the Southern India States.

Jaya was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh and completed her initial education in Hyderabad. She was a Bachelor of Arts In Psychology and Political Science from 1991 to 1994 at Osmania University Hyderabad. She later earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and an MA in International Relations and International Communications from Boston University.

Judge Badiga successfully passed the California State Bar exam in 2009. From 2018 to 2022, she practised law independently as a Sole Practitioner. She has held numerous positions within the Californian Court system. Her current appointment comes after the retirement of Judge Robert S. Lapham.

Alongside Jaya, Governor Newsom has declared the appointments of 18 other superior court judges. This includes Raj Singh Badhesha, another judge of Indian descent.