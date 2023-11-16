Odisha vigilance raid on school clerk in Jajpur

Jajpur: A clerk of a Government High School in Jajpur district landed in vigilance net for reportedly accepting bribe. The clerk has been identified as Maheswar Samal.

He is the Clerk of a Government High School, Kabirpur, on the district of Jajpur. He has been apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.4000/-.

Reportedly, Maheswar the bribe from a Complainant (Retired Teacher) to prepare his pending arrear bills and pension papers following retirement of complt. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Samal, Clerk and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Samal in Jajpur district from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 34 dt. 15-11-2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation against accused Samal, Clerk is in progress.