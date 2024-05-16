Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Allocates Rs 835 Cr Budget, Emerges as Most Expensive Indian Film

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is already breaking records. The film, which went on floors last month, is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to be made. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is reportedly being made in three parts, with the first alone costing over Rs 800 crores. That’s close to the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. For the unversed, Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita.

If reports are to be believed, Nitesh Tiwari is spending Rs Rs 835 crore on Ramayana. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The $100 Million [Rs 835 crore] budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema at a global level.”

It has also been revealed that Ramayana will need at least 600 days of post-production work. Ramayana is being co-produced by Yash, who is also said to be essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

The news of the budget emerged just a few days after it was revealed that Ramayana has landed in a legal soup. A Money Control report claimed Ramayana faces legal problems due to dispute over intellectual property rights. It is said that Ramayana’s primary production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP is in a legal conflict with Prime Focus Technologies Limited over the rights of the title ‘Project Ramayana’. While they had begun negotiations for the same in April 2024, it is said that talks to acquire the intellectual property rights failed due to incomplete payment to formalize the agreement.