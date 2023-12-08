Prime Video Announces First Act, a Unique Original Docuseries

India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the launch of its Original docuseries First Act, which chronicles the experiences of child actors and their parents as they navigate the Hindi TV and film industry. Written, produced, and directed by Deepa Bhatia under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupteserving as creative producer, First Act is a compelling docuseries that offers a thought-provoking glimpse into the environment in which these young artists are expected to perform and the hurdles they encounter as they navigate the delicate balance between fulfilling their family’s dreams and their aspirations. It highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them. The docuseries is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 15 in Hindi with subtitles in English. First Act is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

The series presents candid and authentic narratives shared by former child artists who have transitioned into accomplished actors, such as Sarika, Jugal Hansraj, Parzaan Dastur, and Darsheel Safary. Additionally, it features insights from noted filmmakers who have worked closely with child artists during their careers, such as Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph, providing a comprehensive viewpoint on the dynamics of working with child artists in the industry.

“Prime Video has presented a string of impactful docuseries on interesting and relevant subjects, including Cinema Marte Dum Tak, Rainbow Rishta, and Dancing on the Grave, which have resonated with our audience. We take pride in presenting First Act, which shines a spotlight on the lives of child artists in India and unravels the daily challenges and pressures they navigate. The docuseries is a gripping narrative that examines the role played by the parents and the film and television industry as custodians of these child actors,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video. “When we heard the initial pitch for the story, we were eager to delve deeper, because we recognized the relevance of the subject. This is the first time that a story about child actors in the Indian entertainment industry has been attempted and we truly believe in the importance of bringing forth such narratives. This also marks our first collaboration with MalaKanMotion Pictures, and we are genuinely thrilled to unite in sharing a unified vision for this project.”

“This was a project that had been sitting with me on the back burner for some time. Child actors are an integral part of the Indian film and television industry, and many beautiful stories would not be as impactful without them,” said Deepa Bhatia, director. “However, these artists face a unique set of challenges that I felt needed to be shared. I am so delighted that professionals who started their careers as child actors have come forward to support this project, in addition to the stalwarts. I feel it will be of special interest to the parents, educators, and filmmakers to see this documentary and understand the challenges faced by child actors so that they can step in and make things better where they can. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that this docuseries will create as it reaches global audiences with Prime Video.”