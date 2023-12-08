MUKTA Soft Application to GO-Live in 23 ULBs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has taken a decision for GO-live of MUKTA Soft Application in 23 ULBs. After the success of this application in two municipal areas of the state on pilot basis , it will be implemented in 23 more municipal bodies. Sharda Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary, Housing and Urban Development has written a letter to the civic bodies concerned in this regard.

Mukta Soft Application is being implemented to make the implementation of Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpar Abhijana (MUKTA) more transparent and punctual. It was first implemented in Dhenkanal and Jatni municipal bodies on an experimental basis. After the success of the application there, it is now set to be implemented in 23 more municipal bodies. These ULBs include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur Municipal Corporations, Puri, Baripada, Kotpad, Jaipur, Keonjhar, Kesinga, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Paradip, Chhatarpur, Hinjilikatu, Athagarh, Padmapur, Balangir, Phulbani, Boudhgarh, Bhadrak and Balasore.

The Mukta Soft Application allows the payment of the project charges being executed under the scheme immediately. It may be mentioned that while the State Government is implementing the Mukta Yojana to provide work to the hands of the urban people, priority is being given to women self-help groups and slum development Associations. Therefore, more emphasis is being laid on how they can get their dues immediately after completing the project work.

In the middle of the current financial year, especially by November 20, the details of the Mukta projects have been asked to be uploaded in the Mukta Soft Application. In particular, the projects which have been sanctioned and the work has not started and the projects which have already been implemented and the dues have not been paid by this week have been asked to be uploaded. Apart from this, financial transactions of the project have also been asked to be uploaded on it. This will enable timely monitoring, evaluation and funding of the project.

City Mission Managers of the 23 municipal bodies concerned will act as nodal officers for the immediate implementation of the Mukta Soft Scheme and the ‘Help Desk’ at SUDA Department will monitor the project work on a daily basis. However, it has been clearly stated that all valid projects should be uploaded by December 10 and 60 per cent of these projects by December 20 . The entire rollout process needs to be completed by this December last , the letter reads.