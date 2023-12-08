Ethics Committee reportedly recommends expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Parliament reconvenes for Day 5 today and the parliamentary ethics committee submitted its report in the lower house recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra over the “cash-for-query” allegation.

The Opposition is expected to ask for a division of votes on the report. The BJP has, however, prepared for this and issued a whip to its MPs to remain in the house.

Yesterday, both houses have been adjourned till 11 am today.

The Ethics Committee report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra was tabled in Lok Sabha on by the panel’s chairperson and BJP MP Vijay Sonkar. Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the session in the Lower House. The opposition led by members of the Trinamool Congress raised slogans against the Central government, shouting ‘Modi Sarkar Haye Haye’. Amid the ruckus created by the opposition, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

Speaking to the media, Mahua said “Mother Durga has arrived, we will see. These people who have started snatching clothes will now see the battle of Mahabharata.”

Mahua Moitra is facing the heat of the “cash-for-query” allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House. The draft report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month.