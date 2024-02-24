President Murmu To Undertake 4-Day Visit To Odisha From Feb 28

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a four-day visit to Odisha starting February 28, official sources said.

During her visit, President Murmu will participate in various programmes across several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur.

At 4.45 pm on 28th February, President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj Dist, her home town. On Feb 29, the President will visit Maa Kichakeshwari Temple, Khiching followed by interactions with PVTGs.

The president will then arrive in Keonjhar where she will inaugurate a seminar on the Tribes of Keonjhar & address the students of Dharanidhar University. In the evening, she will attend the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in the city.

On March 1, the President has further programs in Cuttack. President Murmu will attend the 25th Convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam district on March 1. The next day, she will participate in various programmes in Sambalpur before departing for Delhi.

In preparation for the President’s visit, a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary PK Jena attended by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and other senior officials.

District collectors and SPs from the districts where the President’s visit is scheduled also attended the meeting.