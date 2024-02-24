English question paper of Odisha Matric exam ‘leaked’ before exam

Bhubaneswar: Despite all precautions, the question paper leak came to the fore after a purported English question paper and its answer sheet reportedly went viral in social media in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday.

Not only the objective questions, but subjective questions had also reportedly gone viral along with their answers.

Asked but the viral question paper, the Keonjhar DEO denied the incident and said that an enquiry would be held in this connection and action would be taken accordingly if the allegations were proved to be true.

Meanwhile, the Centre Superintendent at Saharapada High School was transferred by the District Education Officer (DEO) over irregularities in conducting the Matric examination at the exam centre.

The DEO took the action following the recommendation from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha which caught the irregularity through Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras.