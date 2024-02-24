Passengers trapped in Mumbai-Mauritius flight for 5 hours, face breathing issues

Mumbai: Several passengers, including infants and a 78-year-old individual, faced breathing difficulties on board an Air Mauritius flight from Mumbai to Mauritius due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The passengers were stuck inside the flight for five hours as it developed an engine glitch soon after boarding.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 4:30 am today, and boarding began at 3:45 am. Passengers remained on the flight for five hours and were not allowed to disembark, ANI reported further.

Failing to resolve the problem, the airline cancelled the flight.