President Murmu To Inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School In Mayurbhanj’s Kuliana

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mayurbhanj District on Monday, November 20, 2023, and will inaugurate a new Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana.

On this occasion, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, will be present.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is a major scheme of the Government of India to provide quality education to tribal students. In 2019, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 452 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools were sanctioned.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established in every tribal-dominated block with 50% or more and more than 20,000 Scheduled Tribe population.

The scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for tribal students under Navodaya School. For the construction of these schools, the state government has to provide about 150 acres of land for each school free of cost. A total of 114 schools are to be built in Odisha, of which 106 have been approved. Out of these 14 schools, 27 schools are under the old scheme and 87 schools are under the new scheme. The process of land acquisition is going on in 8 places. So far, schools have been operational in 32 places, while the construction work of 31 schools has been completed and the construction work of 4 schools is continuing in the new plan.

The President will inaugurate the Eklavya Model Residential School built in Kuliana, Mayurbhanj. A budget of Rs 38 crore was sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It is being constructed by Hindustan Steel Construction Limited (HSCL), a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Of the 87 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools sanctioned in Odisha, Mayurbhanj district alone has 19 schools, one per block, which is the highest for any district in India. In the last two years, in coordination with the state government, the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 48 places in Odisha is going on.