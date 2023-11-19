Elephant cub found dead in Keonjhar, electrocution suspected

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, an elephant cub was found dead in the forest range of Keonjhar district.

According to the reports, the incident took place near akuli, mundasahi of Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar. Locals suspect that the cub may have died after coming in contact with an electric wire.

On Sunday morning, some villagers found the carcass of the elephant cub in the forest. They informed to the Forest Department Officials about this. The officials then rushed to that spot and sent the carcass for an autopsy.

Further details are awaited regarding this incident.