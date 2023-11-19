Car plungs into canal in Cuttack, 1 dead

Cuttack: A car plunged in to a canal near Kandarpur police limits in Cuttack this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Behera, a resident of Sidharpur of cuttack district.

The locals informed the Kandarpur police about the incident. The police then rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased from the canal.

The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Further investigation into this matter is underway.