President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Homage To Dr APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary lauding his ‘incomparable contribution in nation building’

Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam belonged to a modest background. In his early youth, he even sold newspapers. Driven by a passion for aerospace, he pursued aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology.

Overcoming challenges, he became a luminary in rocket and missile technology, inspiring millions with his life story. From being called as the Missile Man of India for his work as aerospace scientist to the dedication for his students as a teacher, Kalam wore many hats.

Recognising his contributions, taking to X, PM Modi said, Heartfelt tribute to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who was loved by the people for his humble behavior and exceptional scientific talent, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable contribution in nation building will always be remembered with reverence.

World Students’ Day on October 15 commemorates Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s contributions to academia and research