Despite India vs. Pakistan match, Mission Raniganj remained the first choice for the audience!

Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in the cinemas and has great word of mouth, the film has been witnessing love and amazing reviews from all across. The example of the audience craze is well evident after looking at the houseful shows and the film being the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day. Ahead of this, it also emerged as the first choice of everyone despite the India vs. Pakistan match.

While the whole nation was struck on the screens due to the highly intensified India vs. Pakistan match, Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj went on to own its presence on the big screens. Despite the match, the film stood as the first choice of the audience. The film sold 40k tickets on BOOK MY SHOW alone in 24 Hrs. which is way more than other films running along in the theaters.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.