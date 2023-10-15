Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Skip His Birthday Celebrations Due To Elder Sister’s Death

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will turn 77 on Monday, 16th October 2023. However, the Odisha CM will not celebrate his birthday this year due to the death of his elder sister Geeta Mehta last month, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday.

Therefore, the CM has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar on Monday (October 16) to wish him, the CMO added.

One of the longest-serving CMs in the country chose to skip his birthday celebrations this year as well like he did several times in the past since 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation. Last year, the CM had skipped the celebrations as he was away on an official tour to Hyderabad to hold a one-to-one meeting with business leaders on October 17 at ‘Odisha Investors’ Meet’.

The longest serving Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik was born on 16th, October 1946 in Cuttack. He is the son of the legendary Biju Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha.

After schooling in Dehradun, Naveen graduated in Arts from Delhi University. Before entering politics, he pursued his passion as a writer and lived abroad after completing his education. However, the demise of Biju Babu in 1997 took a turn in his life and he had to take over the reins.