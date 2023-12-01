President Murmu Inaugurates Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of Nagpur Govt Medical College

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Government Medical College, Nagpur at Nagpur, Maharashtra today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that an affordable and accessible healthcare system is necessary for the all-round development of any society. The unprecedented covid pandemic made us deeply realize the importance of strong healthcare infrastructure.

The President said that shortage of doctors is a major obstacle in providing universal health coverage. She noted that the number of medical colleges has been increased significantly in recent years. Also there has been a significant increase in MBBS and post-graduate seats. She expressed confidence that these steps will prove to be very important in providing proper medical care to everyone in the near future.

The President said that along with the development of healthcare infrastructure, it is also important that healthcare is within the reach of common people. Due to financial constraints, the poor are often deprived of medical services even when they are available. That is why the Government of India is implementing the world’s largest health insurance scheme – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The President said that personal records related to health are beneficial for patients. Doctors can also make correct diagnosis through these records. She appreciated the Government’s initiative for digitizing health records through Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA). She said that this is an initiative in which health services can be made better through use of technology.

Speaking about the shortage of organ donors in our country, the President said that this shortage not only forces the needy to wait long, but also promotes illegal organ trade. She highlighted that the main reason for this shortage is lack of awareness among the people and it can be solved by motivating people to donate organs. She urged the medical fraternity to make the people aware about organ donation.

The President said that medical professionals are the assets of our country. They have a huge responsibility to keep people healthy. She stated that increasing technological experiments in healthcare are likely to bring about fundamental changes in the system. Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies will give new directions to healthcare. In such a scenario, it is necessary that GMC Nagpur keeps its students’ future ready. She said that GMC Nagpur should play a leading role and become a role-model for other medical institutions.