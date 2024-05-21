Arvind Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah claiming the latter has become “arrogant”

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked home minister Amit Shah, claiming the latter has become “arrogant” because he was chosen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor. Attacking the BJP leader over his rally in the national capital, the AAP chief claimed he called the people of Delhi “Pakistanis”.

“Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis,” he claimed.

“I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, 56% vote share, are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 seats out of 117 seats, are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in many parts of the country gave us love and trust, are all the people of this country Pakistani?” he added.