FSSAI Clears MDH, Everest Spices Samples; Finds No Trace of Cancer Causing Substances

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced that no traces of Ethylene Oxide (ETO), a food contaminant, were found in product samples from MDH and Everest. The announcement comes after extensive testing of the spice samples sold by the two companies.

The investigation was initiated following concerns from Singapore and Hong Kong, about high levels of ETO, a chemical linked to cancer, in some Indian spices. These concerns led to Hong Kong and Singapore banning certain products. In response, FSSAI launched a nationwide inspection drive on April 22.

The FSSAI collected 34 samples for testing, including 9 from Everest’s facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and 25 from MDH’s facilities in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The tests covered several parameters such as moisture content, insect and rodent contamination, heavy metals, aflatoxins and pesticide residues. In addition, the Scientific Panel also reviewed test reports from over 300 spice samples of other brands collected nationwide.

The samples were also tested for ETO at NABL-accredited laboratories. So far, the FSSAI has received around 28 lab reports, all of which found the chemical to be absent. However, results from 6 more samples are still awaited.

India is the world’s largest exporter of spices, followed by Vietnam. In light of the concerns, the UK has applied extra control measures for pesticide residues in spices from India, which include ETO. The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been issuing early warning alerts for ETO in various spices from India since before January 2023.

Following the results of the findings, the FSSAI reassures consumers about the safety of spices available in the Indian market.